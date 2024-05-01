Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Mizuho

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Macerich Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of MAC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,270. Macerich has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 655,667 shares in the company, valued at $11,277,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 655,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,277,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward C. Coppola sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,812,695.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,030 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Macerich by 51.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Macerich by 36.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Macerich by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 87,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Macerich by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Macerich by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

