Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded down $17.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $367.79. The stock had a trading volume of 346,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,437. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $355.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.73. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $396.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WING. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $612,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

