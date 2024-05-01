Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,963 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 20.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agilysys in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 867,729 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $71,665,738.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,060,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,173,226.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGYS stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,214. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

