Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 11,981 Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Brinker International by 3,611.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,522,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Brinker International by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brinker International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $53.61. The company had a trading volume of 181,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,764. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $54.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Brinker International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Read Our Latest Report on EAT

About Brinker International

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.