Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 154,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,242,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 992,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 95,341 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.64. The company had a trading volume of 605,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,466. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average of $44.31.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

