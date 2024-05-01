Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $474,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Roku by 85.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,754 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,182,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Roku by 34.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,516,000 after buying an additional 653,940 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 814.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after buying an additional 241,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 1,910.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after buying an additional 203,124 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Oppenheimer cut Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,035. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 914,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800,435. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.45. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

