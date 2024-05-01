Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New $447,000 Investment in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GTLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GitLab by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,115,000 after acquiring an additional 530,702 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,944 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in GitLab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,194,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,009,000 after purchasing an additional 24,652 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in GitLab by 280.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 628,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after buying an additional 463,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GitLab by 23.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,619,000 after buying an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.72. The stock had a trading volume of 266,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,190. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,294,084.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $943,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,294,084.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 476,926 shares of company stock worth $26,869,893. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

GTLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

