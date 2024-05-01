Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New $465,000 Investment in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SKWD. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Insider Activity at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 12,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $430,596.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,393.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 12,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $430,596.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,393.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,258,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,890 shares of company stock worth $3,533,839 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKWD traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 65,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,395. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $38.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Stories

