Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at EastGroup Properties

In other EastGroup Properties news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EGP stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,736. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.75 and a 1 year high of $188.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.31 and its 200-day moving average is $175.03.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 110.20%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

