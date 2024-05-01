Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 19.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth about $142,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.56. 113,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAS. Raymond James downgraded Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Read Our Latest Report on IAS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $32,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $32,532.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,294.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,195 shares of company stock worth $876,562. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

(Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.