Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,037 CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRSP. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,078.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,992 shares of company stock worth $6,132,335 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.23. 240,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,052. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.23. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

