Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Sells 1,993 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Trupanion by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,823,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,424,000 after purchasing an additional 91,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,044 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 19.3% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 240,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 38,905 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth about $4,712,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

TRUP stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.26. 163,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,820. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trupanion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

