Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Sells 356 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in MongoDB by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2,134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 31,840 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in MongoDB by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,347,000 after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.86.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.20, for a total transaction of $404,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 527,896 shares in the company, valued at $213,375,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,802 shares of company stock valued at $35,936,911. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.31. The company had a trading volume of 221,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,023. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.56 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $376.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.25 and a beta of 1.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

