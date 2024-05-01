Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes $421,000 Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 43,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $562,162.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,994,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,531 shares of company stock worth $851,894. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Upwork Stock Performance

Upwork stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $11.94. 491,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,016. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 167.14 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Upwork had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $183.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

