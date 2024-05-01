Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes $523,000 Position in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Weave Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,942,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,984,000 after buying an additional 808,248 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,042,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 613,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 896.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 937,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 843,526 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 801,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 66,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEAV shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

WEAV traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.81. 26,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,232. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $767.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

