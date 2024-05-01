Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Trading 0.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $52.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Main Street Capital traded as high as $50.11 and last traded at $50.00. Approximately 126,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 347,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.60.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MAIN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,435,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,518,000 after buying an additional 71,698 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,073,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 53,232 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 122,757 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 588,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 359,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.98. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 8.37%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

