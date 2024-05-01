Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Increases Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Majedie Investments Stock Performance
Shares of MAJE opened at GBX 244.04 ($3.07) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 244.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £129.34 million, a P/E ratio of 787.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 8.62. Majedie Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 179 ($2.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 254 ($3.19).
Majedie Investments Company Profile
Further Reading
