Manitex International (MNTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Manitex International has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.83 million. Manitex International had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 16.98%. On average, analysts expect Manitex International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Manitex International Stock Performance

Shares of MNTX opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.79. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

