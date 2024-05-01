Manta Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $68.31 Million (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, Manta Network has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. Manta Network has a market capitalization of $399.87 million and approximately $68.31 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manta Network token can currently be bought for $1.59 or 0.00002760 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Manta Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 1,597% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,000,000 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 251,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 1.66809032 USD and is down -5.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $50,772,407.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manta Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manta Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.