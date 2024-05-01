Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance
MPC traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.04. 626,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,740. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11.
Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.
