MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $199.33

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $199.33 and last traded at $201.61, with a volume of 67314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Bank of America started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $239.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.80.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.15 and its 200-day moving average is $236.11.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,657,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,508,000 after acquiring an additional 290,347 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 217,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,605,000 after purchasing an additional 21,452 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 5,688.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.