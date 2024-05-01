Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.43-2.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. Marriott International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.310-9.650 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $236.69.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $236.13 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $165.13 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,937.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,937.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

