Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
NYSE MLM traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $585.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $361.33 and a 1-year high of $626.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $595.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.72%.
Several research firms have issued reports on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.69.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
