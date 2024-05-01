Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

MHH stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.19 million, a PE ratio of -14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

About Mastech Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 794,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 23,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,000. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

