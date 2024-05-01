Mather Group LLC. Cuts Holdings in VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,114 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Merk Gold Trust were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 247,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 122,003 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,276,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

VanEck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $890.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17. VanEck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

About VanEck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

