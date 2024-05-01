Mather Group LLC. Has $909,000 Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANET. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $791,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in Arista Networks by 507.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,649,000 after buying an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 113,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,813,000 after buying an additional 43,889 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $721,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,514 shares of company stock valued at $95,369,397 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $256.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.57. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $307.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

