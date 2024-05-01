Mather Group LLC. Has $973,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in Equinix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 310,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,459,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Equinix by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $862.50.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $711.11 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $672.88 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $818.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $803.06. The company has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 165.28%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

