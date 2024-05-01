Matson (NYSE:MATX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $722.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.44 million. Matson had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.
Matson Price Performance
MATX stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.16. 66,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.79. Matson has a 12 month low of $62.71 and a 12 month high of $122.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.12.
Matson Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Matson
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $126,268.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,261.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.
About Matson
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Matson
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Ready for Liftoff
Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.