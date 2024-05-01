Matson (NYSE:MATX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $722.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.44 million. Matson had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Matson Price Performance

MATX stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.16. 66,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.79. Matson has a 12 month low of $62.71 and a 12 month high of $122.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Matson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MATX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $126,268.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,261.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

