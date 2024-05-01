McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Cut to $310.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $315.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.93.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,617. The firm has a market cap of $195.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.92 and its 200 day moving average is $282.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

