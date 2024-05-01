McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $106.66 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $86.50 and a 1 year high of $130.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.89 and a 200-day moving average of $113.54.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at $66,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

