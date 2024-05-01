Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.050-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.0 million-$170.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.9 million. Medifast also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.05-0.40 EPS.

Medifast Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MED traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 394,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,658. Medifast has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $109.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.13. The company has a market cap of $287.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Medifast had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The firm had revenue of $174.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medifast will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MED. TheStreet cut shares of Medifast from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Medifast from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $159,850.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,040.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

Further Reading

