Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.59. 1,234,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,141. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.60 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

