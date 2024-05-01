MercadoLibre (MELI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect MercadoLibre to post earnings of $6.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MercadoLibre to post $34 EPS for the current fiscal year and $49 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $1,458.70 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,511.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1,535.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,790.36.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

