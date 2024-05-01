Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY24 guidance to $3.28 to $3.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.280-3.350 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $3.18 on Wednesday, reaching $77.28. 309,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $85.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CL King began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $887,917.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $1,380,476.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,464,109.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,673. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

