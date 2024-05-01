Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Victory Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,354,802 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 26,858 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.9% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Meta Platforms worth $833,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 477,071 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $143,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.5% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.3% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.18.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $6.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $436.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,380,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,300,221. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.85 and a 52-week high of $531.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.52, for a total value of $15,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.52, for a total transaction of $15,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.54, for a total transaction of $216,354.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,722.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,257,291 shares of company stock valued at $612,916,087. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

