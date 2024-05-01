Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.40.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MGX opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. Metagenomi has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18.
Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.
