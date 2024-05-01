Metars Genesis Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last Week (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Metars Genesis has a market capitalization of $119.94 million and $104,605.16 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metars Genesis token can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00002500 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Metars Genesis

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,235,303 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 84,235,303 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.50563076 USD and is down -4.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $105,470.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

