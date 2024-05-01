MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Bought by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC increased its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in MGE Energy by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,110,000 after buying an additional 49,220 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 2,966.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 21,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

MGEE traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.63. 3,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,070. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $164.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.16 per share, for a total transaction of $37,629.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,006. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

