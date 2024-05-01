MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 8.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,427,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,036,000 after purchasing an additional 820,182 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,657,000 after buying an additional 985,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 26.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,829,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,918,000 after buying an additional 807,637 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 7.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,332,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,620,000 after buying an additional 228,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 47.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,174,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,983,000 after buying an additional 1,019,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $284.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 61.72%. Equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Several research firms have commented on MTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.50) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

