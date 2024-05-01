Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Lessened by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 77,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,870,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $501,005,000 after acquiring an additional 951,286 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 36,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 21,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $593,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,901,175.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $593,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,901,175.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,890 shares of company stock valued at $29,129,527. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $112.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $130.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

