Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million.

Middlefield Banc Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.95. 2,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,118. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $177.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Middlefield Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 37.38%.

Insider Activity at Middlefield Banc

In other Middlefield Banc news, Director Michael C. Voinovich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $26,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,107.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Middlefield Banc from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

