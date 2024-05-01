Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 8.76%.
Middlefield Banc Stock Up 2.2 %
Middlefield Banc stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,118. The stock has a market cap of $177.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.62. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92.
Middlefield Banc Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.
Separately, Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Middlefield Banc from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
Middlefield Banc Company Profile
Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.
