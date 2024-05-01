Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $11.14.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $42,105.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,990,471 shares in the company, valued at $20,561,565.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 29,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 26.0% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 95,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 818,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after buying an additional 159,890 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 885,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after buying an additional 49,896 shares during the last quarter.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.