Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter.
Millicom International Cellular Trading Down 0.1 %
Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TIGO
About Millicom International Cellular
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Millicom International Cellular
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Ready for Liftoff
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Goldman Boosted FMC Stock’s Price Targets, Setting Up a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.