Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter.

Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TIGO. New Street Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $18.00 to $26.10 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

