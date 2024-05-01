MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MDXG. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MDXG

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.32. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.58 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 14.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MiMedx Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MiMedx Group news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $122,320.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 20,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $162,028.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 479,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,674.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $122,320.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,145 shares of company stock valued at $409,378 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.