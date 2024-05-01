MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Gap Up to $6.16

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.16, but opened at $6.46. MiMedx Group shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 180,140 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDXG has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

MiMedx Group Stock Up 17.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.58 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 41.12%. As a group, analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MiMedx Group news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $125,028.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 416,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,710.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MiMedx Group news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 20,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $162,028.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 479,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $125,028.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,710.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,145 shares of company stock valued at $409,378. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Further Reading

