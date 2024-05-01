Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,507,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,781,000 after buying an additional 873,269 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,595,000 after buying an additional 732,115 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,504,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,843,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,084,000 after purchasing an additional 430,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after purchasing an additional 367,328 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.45. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

