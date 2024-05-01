Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 2,071 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,813 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.86.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $88.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.25. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $84.29 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.