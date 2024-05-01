Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,400,437,000 after buying an additional 1,153,611 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,963,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,997 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,862,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,631,021,000 after purchasing an additional 385,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,693,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $893,890,000 after acquiring an additional 79,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,886,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $605,221,000 after acquiring an additional 881,140 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.1 %

AMD stock opened at $158.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.59. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $255.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.