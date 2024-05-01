Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AON were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.69.

AON Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AON opened at $282.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

